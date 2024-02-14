Palestinians, PIJ operating as part of Hezbollah on northern border - report

Palestinian terrorists were being used within a framework of Hezbollah’s commando Radwan Force, according to a report by the Israeli Kan broadcaster.

According to the report, the Israeli security services monitored the activity on the northern border with Lebanon and indicated that Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operatives were operating as part of the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, following the Hamas-led attack on October 7, a conflagration erupted with Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorists carrying out cross-border attacks from Lebanese territory toward Israel. The latest rocket barrage, on Wednesday, resulted in one dead and eight wounded.

Kan reported that out of seven infiltration attempts by terrorists trying to enter Israeli territory from Lebanon since the beginning of the war, all were carried out by Palestinians and not Lebanese nationals.

However, according to the Kan report, PIJ and other Palestinian terrorists were operating from within the Lebanese terror group’s rank and even wore Hezbollah uniforms.

Accordingly, Hezbollah included hundreds of Palestinian terrorists from PIJ who were working under the Lebanese leadership in the conflict. Both Shi’ite terror groups were backed by Tehran, operating as proxies in the region.