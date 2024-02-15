A senior Hezbollah commander was eliminated by a targeted strike in southern Lebanon, allegedly by an Israeli drone, according to Lebanese reports.

Ali Muhammad al-Debas, a commander in the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah, was reportedly one of those responsible for coordination with Palestinian terror factions.

The Hezbollah-owned media channel Al-Manar had earlier reported of an Israeli drone launching three missiles at a target in southern Lebanon.

A warning from Hezbollah had already been given following a series of airstrikes carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The IDF were responding to rocket and missile fire that resulted in the death of Staff Sergeant Omer Sarah Benjo, and 10 wounded, on Wednesday.

