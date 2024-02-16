Hezbollah vows Israel will 'pay in blood' following deadly cross-border strikes

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah vowed revenge on Israel which would “pay in blood” for the deaths of Lebanese civilians killed in Israeli strikes this week, saying it had “gone too far in this matter.”

“The continuation and intensification of resistance work on the front," said Hassan Nasrallah, in a televised speech,” the Iran-backed terror leader said in a televised speech to mark the death of Hezbollah leaders.

The Hezbollah leader also reacted to recent threats by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who said Israel could strike any part of Lebanese territory, "in Beirut or anywhere else.”

"The Israeli minister (...) has forgotten that the resistance in Lebanon has missiles that can hit all Israeli territory,” Nasrallah responded, and the rocket barrage this week was only an “initial response.”

Threats were not only directed at the Jewish state, but also the United States, claiming "the one who insists on the goal of eliminating Hamas is America more than Israel.”

"For every drop of blood shed in Gaza and the entire region, the primary responsibility falls on Biden, Blinken, and Austin," Nasrallah referred to the U.S. President, Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

"We are faced with two options: resistance or surrender. The option of resistance is the least costly, and the price of surrender is very high,” the Iran-backed terror leader told the Lebanese public.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire on the Israeli-Lebanese border since the Gaza war broke out in October, in their deadliest and most costly confrontation in almost 20 years.