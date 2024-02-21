Initial reports from Syria indicated an airstrike was carried out in the capital province Damascus, with Syrian TV stating several missiles were launched as part of an alleged Israeli attack in Kfar Sousa.

Sky News Arabic reported that the target of the strike was an Iranian official, with two people said to be killed. According to footage from the scene, two floors of a multi-story residential building were hit in a targeted strike.

The SHAM FM radio station, affiliated with the regime, reported of explosions in the Damascus area with initial indications of it being an Israeli strike. Shortly after, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor, affiliated with the opposition, also claimed that Israel's Air Force carried out an attack.

Syrian opposition sources reported that the targeted area of the airstrike is known to be a neighborhood where officials from Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps reside. Reuters news agency also reported that the area is known to house security agencies, and is the same neighborhood where an Iranian military commander was eliminated last year.

This is a developing story...