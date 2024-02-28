Explosions heard in Syria's Damascus, Arab media reports

Syrian media reported explosions in the Al-Sayyida Zainab area, located south of the capital, Damascus.

Reports from media outlets indicated that the blasts followed what was termed as an "Israeli attack," according to assertions made by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an organization linked to the London-based opposition.

State media sources corroborated the claims, detailing the activation of Syria's air defense systems in a bid to counter the perceived assault. The incident unfolded against the backdrop of longstanding regional animosity and sporadic military engagements between Israel and Syria.

The Al-Sayyida Zainab area holds particular significance as the site of the revered Sayyidah Zaynab Mosque, a revered pilgrimage destination for Shia Muslims. Previous Israeli strikes in the vicinity have targeted military installations and Iranian-backed militia positions.

The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned Israeli airstrikes on its territory, labeling them as blatant acts of aggression and violations of sovereignty. Israel has justified such actions as necessary measures to counter threats posed by Iran and its proxies operating in Syria.

This is a developing story