U.S. fears Israel planning to launch Lebanon ground operation in late spring - report

U.S. officials conveyed concern that Israel will launch a ground incursion into Lebanon by early summer, if diplomatic talks failed to remove the terrorist organization Hezbollah from the border, several sources told CNN.

The report cited senior officials in the administration of President Joe Biden, as well as others “familiar with the intelligence,” who described the U.S. efforts to mediate a diplomatic solution to establish a buffer zone on the border, though it may only “postpone an Israeli incursion.”

The U.S. was “operating in the assumption” that such an Israeli operation and incursion would be in the coming months, one senior Biden administration official told CNN, calling it a “distinct possibility.”

Though the same official described it as Israel “raising this threat in the hope that there will be a negotiated agreement,” who cited differing opinions from within the Israeli government, such as those that “speak of it more as a military necessity.”

The diplomatic efforts could “considerably” reduce the probability of such a military operation, if successful, the same senior official told CNN, specifying the need to remove Hezbollah’s short-range threat from the border, though Israel may still need to “mow the grass” and destroy the terrorist infrastructure in the area.

“Whatever kilometer buffer is negotiated will not keep Hezbollah out forever but will provide at least some assurance that they’re not going to return immediately,” the official said, explaining the buffer zone would need UN peacekeeping forces and the Lebanese army to “fill” the presence at the border instead of Hezbollah.

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A second senior Biden administration official told CNN “a growing group” within the Israeli government wanting to carry out such an operation, but warned it was “major, major escalation that we don’t even know the proportions of.”

“I think the majority of responsible people on both sides don’t want an escalation and do want a [diplomatic] solution that allows us to de-escalate,” the second official concluded. “But those are not the ones that always carry the day.”

“There are fears this will grow to an expansive air campaign reaching much further north into populated areas of Lebanon and eventually grow to a ground component as well,” a third was quoted by CNN, adding that the U.S. intelligence community has been “ringing alarm bells.”