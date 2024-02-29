Initial reports of airstrike targeting a car in western Syria

Syrian media reported a vehicle was targeted in the west of the country, and air defense system was activated in the Damascus area, with multiple explosions heard near the capital.

At the same time, reports emerged of another strike by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on a vehicle near Syria's border with Lebanon.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported the explosion as an "Israeli attack" in southwest Damascus, while another regime opposition group Voice of the Capital said Syria's air defenses responded to a missile attack from Israel.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen reported that the vehicle was attacked in Syria by an "Israeli drone" in the Al-Qusair area, near the Lebanon border. And Al-Hadath already indicated there were dead and wounded from the strike.

Earlier in the week there were additional targeted strikes on Hezbollah members in the area, which was attributed to Israel, including an attack the night before.

SOHR attributed the attack on Wednesday night to Israel, saying eight were killed and more wounded from near Damascus, at least 2 targets were Hezbollah members.