Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics reported one person was killed and at least seven wounded by a missile attack in northern Israel, saying an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) hit a farm in the Galilee area.

According to the paramedics at the scene, the wounded were primarily foreign workers at the farm in Kibbutz Margaliot, including the one dead, two in serious condition, four in moderate condition , and one in light condition.

MDA said the eight foreign workers were men in their 30s, all of whom suffered from shrapnel wounds, and were evacuated by helicopters to two nearby hospitals and a Beilinson hospital in central Israel.

A later Israeli report indicated there were 10 casualties, likely all foreign workers, described as one lightly wounded already at the Ziv hospital in Safed, four critically wounded in medivacs, another four whose conditions were unclear also in medivac, and one dead still at the scene.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were reportedly returning fire to the origin of the launch.

