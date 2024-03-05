Turkey arrests 7 suspected of selling information to Mossad

Turkey arrested seven people suspected of selling intelligence to the Israeli Mossad, according to the Anadolu news agency on Tuesday..

The investigation currently underway is a combined effort by Turkey’s national intelligence agency MIT and Istanbul counter-terror police

One of those arrested is a former senior member of Turkey’s police force who currently works as a private detective. He is also a security analyst who has appeared as a regular on Turkey news television, according to Israeli media.

According to reports, the detective was enlisted by an operative named “Victoria” and was initially tasked with simple espionage operations. Later, he flew to Belgrade, Serbia, for training. He stalked targets and placed trackers on their vehicles to provide real-time intelligence on their whereabouts, reports said.

He received payments in cryptocurrency that were not reported, according to MIT.

“We will never allow espionage activities to be carried out within the borders of our country. We will catch them one by one and bring them to justice,” Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

Last month, Turkish authorities arrested four people charged with similar espionage crimes.

While Israel has stated that it will hunt members of Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups abroad, Turkey does not recognize Hamas as a terrorist entity.

This stance by Turkey’s government and popular pro-Palestinian sympathies allow many Hamas members to freely travel to and from the country.