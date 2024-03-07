Israel informed mediators that March 15 was set as a deadline for a diplomatic agreement with Lebanon and the terrorist organization Hezbollah, amid daily clashes at the border, "Western diplomatic sources" told the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper.

If an agreement was not reached by that point, according to the pro-Hezbollah newspaper, Israel would ramp up its military operations against the terrorist factions on its northern border to the point of a full-scale war.

This follows Israel's demands for an agreement to move the terrorist organization Hezbollah away from the border in southern Lebanon, amid increased attacks on Israeli civil and military sites, as well as the displacement of tens of thousands of civilians.

Israelis were instructed to evacuate communities and cities near the border, fleeing their homes for almost 5 months, while the government attempted to reach a diplomatic solution to the deadly skirmishes.

