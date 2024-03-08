2 civilians killed in Turkish airstrike in northern Iraq - report

Two civilians were killed in Turkey's airstrike in northern Iraq, reported Reuters citing two security sources. The incident is said to have taken place in Kurdish-majority northern Iraq's Duhok province.

The report comes amid Ankara's long-running campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) and the Syrian Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG) militia, all regarded as terrorist groups by Turkey.

This is a developing story

