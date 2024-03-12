"Palestinians have experienced October 7th 156 times," says Jordanian queen

Jordan's Queen Rania publicly accused Israel of causing a premeditated famine, in her latest interview slamming the country's conduct in Gaza.

Appearing on CNN for another interview with Christiane Amanpour, the monarch said that "Israel experienced October 7, and the Palestinians have experienced in 156 times."

Speaking from the King Abdullah II Air Base, where the Royal Jordanian Air Force has been preparing airdrops of humanitarian aid in Gaza, the Queen said this year the Muslim world is welcoming the holy month of Ramadan with "heavy hearts."

"As horrific and traumatic as October 7 was, it does not give Israel permission to commit war crime after war crime. Israel experienced October 7, and since then, the Palestinians have experienced 156," she said, in reference to the number of days that have passed in the subsequent war.

Queen Rania asserted that Israel is depriving the Palestinians in Gaza of food, fuel, a place to live, medicine, water "and everything necessary for human life."

Reflecting on the tragedy of the humanitarian convoy in which a hundred Palestinians were killed, Rania, herself of Palestinian origin, accused Israel of shooting at Gazans who were trying to get help. "This is a massacre of women and children, a premeditated famine, a humanitarian disaster initiated by Israel. The war that Israel launched in Gaza will remain in memory as a historic injustice. Now is the time to convince Israel to do what is right."

"The real solution to the problem is the end of the occupation," she insisted.

The queen, who has previously expressed doubt about the atrocities that occurred on October 7, further justified the massacre by saying it was brought on by Israel itself after years of occupation, settlement-building, and violating human rights. According to her, Israeli leaders are keeping society in fear of an existential threat that "does not exist."

Since the start of the conflict, the Hashemite sovereign has defined Israel as "an apartheid regime that conquers, oppresses and commits crimes against Palestinians every day."