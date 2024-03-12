Switzerland’s Attorney General’s Office issued an indictment on Tuesday against Rifaat al-Assad, the uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, charging him with war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The case revolves around events in Hamas, Syria, in February 1982, when he “ordered murders, acts of torture, cruel treatment and illegal detentions.”

Forces commanded by the brother of then-ruler Hafez al-Assad “were the main forces in charge of repression” at the time. Several thousand civilians were targeted by brigades under his authority.

Rifaat al-Assad fled Syria in 1984 after a failed coup against his brother. He lived in Europe for several decades, until investigations were opened against him.

The current case dates back to a probe opened in 2013, with Switzerland issuing a warrant two years ago for his arrest. This warrant was kept secret to prevent him from evading it, and was only unsealed in 2023.

Now 86, Rifaat al-Assad returned to Syria in 2021 after spending more than 30 years in exile. He fled France due to convictions of money laundering and embezzlement, with his assets seized in the country.