16 members of new Syrian regime forces killed by remnants of pro-Assad militias

In the most violent clashes since the overthrow of the Assad regime, 16 members of security forces loyal to the new government were killed in the Latakia countryside, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Thursday.

At least three fighters from the pro-Assad militias left over in the area, considered a stronghold of support for former president Bashar al-Assad, were also killed.

This comes after the Assad loyalists launched a major offensive on a Syrian government military college in the coastal town of Jabla in the Latakia countryside. The government's forces sent massive reinforcements to the area.