2 reportedly killed in alleged Israeli drone strike in Syria

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, one of those killed was a Syrian military official

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
FILE - Smoke rises following a Syrian strike in Syria's old city of Quneitra near the border crossing between Syria and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Friday, Aug. 29, 2014.
FILE - Smoke rises following a Syrian strike in Syria's old city of Quneitra near the border crossing between Syria and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Friday, Aug. 29, 2014.AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

An alleged Israeli drone strike killed two people along the Quneitra-Damascus road on Thursday, according to Syrian reports.

The attack targeted the village of Khan Arnaba near the border with the Golan Heights. One of those killed was a military official, reports said. 

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Syria's air defenses tried to intercept the attack.

This article received 0 comments

Comments