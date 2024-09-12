2 reportedly killed in alleged Israeli drone strike in Syria
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, one of those killed was a Syrian military official
An alleged Israeli drone strike killed two people along the Quneitra-Damascus road on Thursday, according to Syrian reports.
The attack targeted the village of Khan Arnaba near the border with the Golan Heights. One of those killed was a military official, reports said.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Syria's air defenses tried to intercept the attack.
