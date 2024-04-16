3 lightly wounded after UAVs crash in northern Israel - initial report

An explosive-equipped unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) wounded three in northern Israel near the Lebanon border, according to initial Israeli media reports.

According to the initial reports, the wounded were in light condition. Ynet indicated there were at least two UAVs that fell in the Galilee region without sirens going off.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later confirmed two UAVS equipped with explosives crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, exploding without a siren being sounded, near Beit Hillel. The incident was under investigation.

The IDF, however, did not mention any wounded in its initial report on the incident.

At the same time, Emek HaYarden regional council informed of Air Force activity in the area surrounding the Sea of Galilee, which was reportedly unrelated to the incident in which 3 were wounded.

Lebanese media later reported of an alleged Israeli airstrike on a vehicle outside the town of Ain Baal, near Tyre, in Lebanon. The Saudi Al Hadath indicated one person was killed and others injured.

This is a developing story...