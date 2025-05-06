32 Syrian Druze so far treated in Israeli hospital

The Ziv Medical Center in Safed has admitted 32 injured Druze, victims of fighting in Syria over the past week.

Among them, 19 are still hospitalized, notably a pregnant woman at risk and a woman in labour in serious condition. According to Professor Aviram Nissan, head of the surgery department, the hospital has admitted "30 war wounded and two women, one with a risky pregnancy and another woman in labour in serious condition." He specified that "some of the wounded have been operated on, others have undergone invasive procedures and others will be operated on today, tomorrow and in the coming days."

The medical team is providing professional care to patients distributed in different departments, such as orthopedics, neurosurgery, pediatrics, and high-risk maternity. Professor Nissan emphasized that the establishment has "great experience in accommodating Syrian casualties from the years of civil war" and that it remains "ready to receive other patients."

In parallel, the Israeli army has intensified its operations in the region. The air force secured the ground evacuation of the wounded and dropped supplies on Mount Druze. On Saturday, the IDF confirmed it had hit several military targets in Syria with twelve fighter jets, targeting "military facilities, anti-aircraft guns, and ground-to-air missile infrastructure." The day before, Israel had launched a strike near the Syrian presidential palace, described by Damascus as a "dangerous escalation."