5 killed in drone strike on Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria

i24NEWS
1 min read
A crater left after an explosion hit a building in Deir Ezzour, SyriaSANA via AP

At least five members of an Iranian-backed militia were killed on Sunday in a drone strike, according to reports.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that a military vehicle was hit while driving from al-Kishmah to al-Duwair, in the Deir Ezzor countryside near Abu Kamal, along the border with Iraq.

It is unknown who sent the drone, the report said.

More to follow

