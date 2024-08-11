5 killed in drone strike on Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria
Reports said the affiliation of the assailing UAV was unknown
1 min read
At least five members of an Iranian-backed militia were killed on Sunday in a drone strike, according to reports.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that a military vehicle was hit while driving from al-Kishmah to al-Duwair, in the Deir Ezzor countryside near Abu Kamal, along the border with Iraq.
It is unknown who sent the drone, the report said.
