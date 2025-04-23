6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Istanbul, Turkey

A strong earthquake of 6.2 on the Richter scale hit northern Turkey on Wednesday. The epicenter was in Silivri, located 45 miles from Istanbul.

The tremor was also felt in Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania. So far, there are no reports of aftershocks or casualties.

The seismic activity began at 12:49 pm local time, with a series of three earthquakes coming one after another for the 40 minutes. Following the earthquakes, residents left the buildings. According to reports, three of the cellular operators in Istanbul crashed and stopped providing service.

The Turkish Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, wrote on his X account that that country's disaster and emergency management team, and all the teams of the relevant institutions, have begun surveys to track the effects of the earthquake in Istanbul, which was also felt in the surrounding provinces.