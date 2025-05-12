After 40 years, Kurdish PKK disbands

After 40 years, the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) has agreed to disband and end its conflict with Turkey, Reuters reported Monday. The historic move may strengthen Turkey's aspirations, a NATO member, to become a regional power.

The PKK chose to disband at a congress held last week, according to the Kurdish Firat News Agency (ANF), after announcing a ceasefire on March 1. The group was identified with Syrian Kurdish forces supported by the US, and the decision may ease tensions between Ankara and Washington about the future of the Kurds and power-sharing in southeastern Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made resolving the Kurdish conflict, which has left tens of thousands of people dead over the past four decades, a central goal as he seeks to thwart what he sees as the growing threat of Kurdish nationalism in the region. If successful, it would bolster Turkey's ambitions to reshape the Middle East and cement support for Erdogan as he aims to rewrite the constitution and extend his two-decade rule.

A senior figure in the Turkish DEM party said that "the decision of PKK has opened the door to a new era. Our party will do everything to strengthen democracy and achieve lasting peace. We need to take steps to build mutual trust and create a legal framework for the process."