After French UNIFIL peacekeeper killed by Hezbollah, Macron demands Lebanon arrest culprits

After a French UNFIL peacekeepers was killed in Lebanon on Saturday in an incident that left three others wounded, President Emanuel Macron demanded Beirut act to arrest the perpetrators, with all evidence pointing to the Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah.

“Everything points to Hezbollah being responsible for this attack,” the leader wrote on X. Macron named the killed peacekeeper as Sergeant Major Florian Montorio.

UNIFIL said it launched an investigation into the "tragic incident" where "fire from non-state actors, allegedly Hezbollah" killed the French peacekeeper.

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Hezbollah denied it was involved in the attack.