Airstrikes in Syria eliminate pro-Iranian commanders - reports

Reports in Syria indicated pro-Iranian militia members were killed, including a Hezbollah commander, during airstrikes in the east of the country.

The Saudi Al-Hadath newspaper quoted sources as saying that the airstrike targeted five senior leaders of the pro-Iranian militia groups in the city of Al-Mayadeen in the Deir Ezzor countryside, in eastern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the explosions in what it described as the center of pro-Iranian militia groups in Syria, coinciding with the flight of unidentified drones overhead.

While the Syrian Research Institute Nours stated the airstrike occurred while the secretary general of the Iraqi Hezbollah militia held meetings with senior Iranian officials and other agents in the area.

The targeted elimination was carried out with three missiles, according to SOHR, adding that security and military forces were stationed with pro-Iranian militia groups in the Al-Baloum rendezvous area, where the explosions occurred.

SOHR's Director, Rami Abdel Rahman, told Al-Hadath that the reconnaissance planes that flew near the area were likely American planes and that the group was targeted by the U.S.-led coalition Syrian Democratic Forces.