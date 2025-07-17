Al-Sharaa accuses Israel of 'seeking to undermine the unity of our people'

Recommended -

Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara delivered a statement Wednesday night in a pre-recorded speech, accusing Israel of attempting to sow chaos in his country and drive it toward civil war.

According to him, Israel "seeks to dissolve the unity of our people and to weaken our ability to progress in the process of reconstruction and revival."

This comes as the US has said that terms have been agreed upon by the sides to de-escalate the fighting, which broke out four days ago as Druze militia clashes with Bedouin tribes. Forces loyal to the regime in Damascus entered Suweida in response, with atrocities reported including humiliations of Druze, beatings, and extrajudicial killings.

"We are the sons of Syria," said al-Sharaa. "We know very well who wants to drag us into war and who seeks to divide us. We will not give them the opportunity to entangle our people in the war they wish to ignite on our land – a war whose goal is to fragment our homeland, undermine our efforts, and bring about anarchy and destruction."

The Syrian president also addressed the recent attacks on the Druze community, which served as Israel's pretext for launching an operation on his territory. "I also want to dedicate my speech to our Druze compatriots, who are an authentic part of the mosaic of this homeland. Syria will never be a place of division or separation, nor a place where civil wars are sown among its people." In his speech, he pledged to protect all groups and minorities. "Everyone shares in this land, and we will not allow any group, whoever they may be, to tarnish this beautiful image that reflects Syria and its diversity."

While some Druze leaders in Syria called for the Sharaa regime to send in fighters to quell the disturbances, the top leader in Syria, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, said these statements were coerced and that jihadists were perpetrating a "genocide" against the Druze people.

This prompted protests among Druze communities across countries in the Middle East, with the Druze in Israel declaring a general strike and demanding that Israel act to defend their brethren.

Hundreds of Druze broke through the border with Syria from Israel despite efforts by the IDF to stop. IDF airstrikes, which had been going on against tanks and other vehicles belonging to the Syrian regime, escalated on Wednesday with attacks against symbols of the Syrian regime in Damascus and fighters entering Suweida.

Al-Shara stated that in order to avoid a civil war, it was decided to assign local leaders the responsibility for calming tensions. "We decided to assign several local factions and the spiritual leadership of the Druze the responsibility to maintain security in Suweida. This decision stems from a deep understanding of the gravity of the situation regarding national unity, and to prevent our country from being drawn into a new and widespread war, something that would distance us from our great goals – to recover and heal from the devastating war and to keep away from the political and economic disasters left by the previous regime."

"Syria is not a testing ground for external schemes," al-Sharaa accused Israel, "nor is it a place for implementing the whims of others at the expense of the blood of our children and women. Syria belongs to everyone. It is the homeland’s honor and glory. It is the dream of every Syrian to see their country rebuilt."