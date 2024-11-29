Syria: Anti-Assad forces enter Aleppo 3 days into surprise offensive

Syrian rebel forces entered the city of Aleppo on Friday amid fierce clashes with the military of President Bashar Assad and allied groups.

Rebels led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched an incursion on Wednesday into a dozen towns and villages in the northwestern province of Aleppo, which is controlled by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government. On Friday they made significant inroads into Syria's second city, including reaching the central square.

The Syrian military claimed it continued to confront the insurgents' push into the countryside of Aleppo and Idlib.

Mohamed Hussein, a fighter with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, claimed the attack to be a success: "The operation started three days ago and thank god we liberated the whole western countryside (of Aleppo) with the hands of Mujahideen (fighters)."

The offensive is the largest since March 2020, when a Russia-Turkey agreement de-escalated hostilities in the northwest. Turkey, which backs some rebel groups in the region, has yet to comment on the recent escalation.