Syrian media reported explosions in the capital region of Damascus, some claiming there was an "Israeli attack" near the the Qalamoun Mountains.

Opposition war-monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the explosions coincided with the activation of air defense systems.

Other reports indicated the attack was carried out at a strategic location for smuggling and weapons storage sites used by Iranian military personnel.

Last week, there were both alleged Israeli and U.S strikes targeting pro-Iranian forces in Syria.

On Wednesday, SOHR's director Rami Abdel Rahman said American planes were flying over an area targeted by Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-led coalition partner, during which pro-Iranian commanders were reportedly killed.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry claimed that Israeli missile strikes targeted several military sites outside the capital Damascus. Other reports indicated a weapons storage site housing Iranian anti-tank missiles and drones destined for Hezbollah in Lebanon had been targeted.