IDF confirms strike in south Lebanon killing several terrorists

The Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen reported tonight about at least seven killed in an attack in the south of the country attributed to Israel. At the same time, two senior security officials confirmed the matter to Reuters news agency.

In the Lebanese network, associated with Hezbollah, it was reported that the attack took place in the town of Al-Habaria and was directed at the center of the "Islamic Medical Group". Searches were conducted for missing persons under the rubble caused by the event.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later confirmed its fighter jets struck a military building in the Al-Habaria area, targeting a terrorist who had been central in planning attacks toward Israeli territory and was associated with the "Islamic Medical Group."

According to the IDF statement, the target was eliminated along with other terrorists who were in the building.

Meanwhile, the terror organization Hezbollah released a statement condemning the "attack on the medical center which resulted in the death and injury of several people". The terror organization threatened: "We affirm that this aggression will not go unpunished and without a response".

A day earlier, the IDF confirmed reports that air force fighter jets bombed the area of Al-Harmel in the northeast of Lebanon. The area is located north of Baalbek, and it is the deepest that Israel attacked since the outbreak of fighting on the northern front.