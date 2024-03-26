At least 9 pro-Iranian fighters killed in airstrikes in eastern Syria - report

War monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said total number of casualties have reached 30, but the number isn't final

FILE - U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters sit on their armored vehicles, at al-Sabha town in the eastern countryside of Deir el-Zour, Syria, Sept. 4, 2023.
FILE - U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters sit on their armored vehicles, at al-Sabha town in the eastern countryside of Deir el-Zour, Syria, Sept. 4, 2023.AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad

At least nine pro-Iranian fighters were killed in airstrikes on a military compound in Deir ez-Zur, eastern Syria, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Tuesday.

“Nine pro-Iranian fighters, including a leader and a Syrian, were killed and more than 20 wounded in airstrikes targeting the villa they were staying in, which served as a communications center,” read the report by the UK-based war monitor. The group does not yet know the origin of the strikes.

This is a developing story.

