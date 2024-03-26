At least 9 pro-Iranian fighters killed in airstrikes in eastern Syria - report
War monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said total number of casualties have reached 30, but the number isn't final
i24NEWS
At least nine pro-Iranian fighters were killed in airstrikes on a military compound in Deir ez-Zur, eastern Syria, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Tuesday.
“Nine pro-Iranian fighters, including a leader and a Syrian, were killed and more than 20 wounded in airstrikes targeting the villa they were staying in, which served as a communications center,” read the report by the UK-based war monitor. The group does not yet know the origin of the strikes.
This is a developing story.
