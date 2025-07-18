Bloodshed in Syria's Sweida left at least 321 people dead, monitor says

Recommended -

Bloodshed in Sweida left at least 321 people dead, the Syrian Network for Human Rights said on Friday, in a new toll.

A Syrian minister said that the government has recovered 87 bodies, but he did not indicate if it was the entire toll from recent violence between Bedouin tribes and the Druze minority in and around the city in the south of the country.

Meanwhile media reporters and monitors said renewed clashes erupted between Bedouin tribal factions and Druze fighters at the entrance to Sweida.

About 200 tribal fighters using machine guns and shells are reported to be clashing with armed Druze men from the city amid reports of shelling on some neighbourhoods in Sweida city.