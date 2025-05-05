'By force if necessary': Abbas seeks to disarm Palestinian factions in Lebanon

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is expected in Lebanon later this month for a state visit, during which he will push for the disarmament of Palestinian factions in the country's refugee camps.

First reported in the UK's Middle East Eye, a source in the Palestinian Authority confirmed the details of the visit to i24NEWS. Abbas's trip is scheduled for May 21, with the plan being to transfer all weapons held by Palestinian "resistance" organizations in the camps to the Lebanese army.

This will be done "with force if necessary," the Middle East Eye reported.

Abbas is expected to meet with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and other senior officials.