Ceasefire declared between Druze and Syrian regime in Suweida

A ceasefire was confirmed to have been reached in Suweida, Syria on Wednesday.

Druze leader, Youssef Jarbu'a, confirmed the regime's claim.

Security checkpoints have been deployed in the city, and it will be fully integrated into the Syrian state, the ministry of interior told Syrian news agency SANA.

Despite this, shelling has continued in the Druze-majority province of Suweida, where fighting has gone on for three days. Starting as clashes between Druze and local Bedouin tribes, the regime of President Ahmed al-Sharaa got involved, during which atrocities were reported against the Druze population including public humiliations, beatings, and even extrajudicial killings.

Israel has ordered its 98th Division to prepare for entry to protect the Druze population. Druze in Israel have crossed into Syria to join their Druze brethren, saying that Israel has not done enough despite ongoing airstrikes against the regime forces. A general strike has been declared.

The Druze military council in Suweida said that Jarbu'a, who announced the agreement, "does not represent us. Only Hikmat al-Hijri represents us. The Military Council rejects the agreement with the Syrian government, and the Druze voices rise in accusing Sheikh Jarbu'a of treason."

Al-Hijri is considered the top Druze leader in Syria; he has said that past statements by Druze sheikhs have been coerced and that the Syrian regime's military actions against Suweida amount to a "genocide."