CENTOM: U.S. and partner forces conduct large-scale strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria

The U.S. Central Command said on Saturday it carried out multiple strikes in Syria targeting the Islamic State group.

A U.S.-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes and ground operations in Syria targeting Islamic State suspects in recent months, often with the involvement of Syria's security forces.

"The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria," the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

The statement did not specify the casualty toll from the strikes.

Saturday's attacks were part of an operation launched last month after Islamic State militants killed U.S. military personnel in Syria, CENTCOM said.

The U.S. military said two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in that December 13 incident.