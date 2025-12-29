Clashes in Turkey: 6 ISIS operatives killed in an operation south of Istanbul

Three Turkish police officers were killed, and eight others wounded, on Monday during a security forces operation in the country against an ISIS cell in the city of Yalova, south of the capital Istanbul. At least six militants were killed in the operation.

The interior minister in the country said that the operation was one of more than a hundred activities carried out simultaneously against people suspected of being members of the terrorist organization. According to Ali Yerlikaya, the operations took place in 15 different districts in the country.

In the building where the operation took place in Yalova, five women and six children were present, who were safely evacuated from the house, according to the Interior Minister. In a statement, he noted that all ISIS operatives killed by security forces were Turkish citizens.