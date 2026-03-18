The conflict in Lebanon is intensifying as a result of IDF strikes on Hezbollah's strategic infrastructure, especially the bombing of bridges that connect southern Lebanon to the rest of the country, following the threat issued by Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday.

Overnight, the air force struck several key bridges crossing the Litani River in order to disrupt Hezbollah's strategic routes used to transport troops, weapons, concrete, and iron to the front against Israel. In addition, the IDF said that the organization launches rockets near these bridges.

In the meantime, the citizens of Lebanon are also suffering from the expansion of fighting against Hezbollah. Hundreds of thousands have already evacuated their homes in the south of the country and headed north as they receive evacuation warnings from the IDF. Hezbollah militants are taking advantage of the situation to operate from the semi-abandoned villages.

With the attack on the bridges over the Litani River, Israel seeks to send a message: not just targeting terrorists, but a complete severance of the arena in southern Lebanon. With the collapse of the bridges, the map in Lebanon changes, and daily life in the country collapses as well.