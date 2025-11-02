Defense minister warns Lebanon to fulfill Hezbollah disarmament as IDF strikes 4 operatives

Israeli Defense Minister Katz warned that the Lebanese government’s commitment to disarm Hezbollah and remove it from southern Lebanon must be fulfilled, threatening to intensify Israel response if it is not completed.

"Hezbollah is playing with fire, and the President of Lebanon is dragging his feet," the defense minister said.

He added that "Maximum enforcement will continue and even intensify" if the threat is not removed, as Israel "will not allow a threat to the residents of the north."

On Sunday morning, the IDF said that it struck and eliminated the logistics support officer of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force in southern Lebanon overnight.

According to the statement, The terrorist was involved in transferring weapons and in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Three additional Radwan Force operatives were eliminated during the strike.

"The terrorists' activities constituted a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians, and a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel," the IDF stated.