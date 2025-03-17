At least a dozen killed in Syria-Lebanon border fighting

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said he ordered the country's military to respond to attacks emanating from Syria on Monday, following deadly clashes along the border between Syria's new regime and Hezbollah overnight.

"What is happening on the eastern and northeastern borders cannot continue, and we will not accept its continuation," Aoun said. "I have given instructions to the Lebanese army to respond to the sources of fire."

The Saudi Al Arabiya reported that those killed included Syrian military personnel and civilians, attributing the attack to Hezbollah.

The Lebanese army said it handed over to Syrian forces the bodies of three security personnel killed on Sunday near the border with Syria, without specifying who killed them. In a statement. The army said it responded to Syrian artillery shelling "with appropriate weapons," sent reinforcements to the border, and is in contact with Syrian authorities to maintain stability.

The Lebanese, Hezbollah-aligned Al-Mayadeen news reported "continuous Syrian shelling and rocket fire" into Lebanon.

The Syrian defense ministry overnight said that an ambush in Homs left three members of its security forces dead. "We will take all necessary measures after the dangerous escalation by Hezbollah," the ministry said. Hezbollah denied attacking any Syrian forces.

Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement that the fighting "helps Israel."