Drone strike kills 2, at least 1 wounded in southern Lebanon - Arab reports

An Israeli drone allegedly targeted a vehicle outside a Palestinian camp near the Lebanese city of Tyre, three security sources in Lebanon told Reuters.

According to the sources, both passengers were killed outside of the Rashidieh camp. While other reports from Lebanon indicated a car and motorbike were hit by the drone strike, with at least one wounded in addition to the two deaths.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1767818850601496578 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A day prior, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed striking Hezbollah positions across Lebanon, following increasingly large barrages launched from Lebanese territory toward northern Israeli communities.