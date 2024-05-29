Erdogan calls Netanyahu a "vampire," condemns U.S. and UN over Gaza

In a fiery speech delivered on Wednesday afternoon at a Justice and Development Party (AKP) group meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a blistering attack on Israel, the United States, and the United Nations over the ongoing conflict in Gaza, labeling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "vampire."

"America, this blood is also on your hands. Heads of the states in Europe, you have become complicit in Israel's vampirism because you remained silent," Erdogan declared.

His comments came in response to the recent escalation in violence between Israel and Hamas, which has resulted in significant civilian casualties.

Erdogan accused Netanyahu of overseeing barbaric acts against innocent civilians, stating, "No ideology sees the burning to death of innocent civilians in their tents as legitimate. The world is watching the barbarism of this vampire called Netanyahu live."

Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool

He also criticized the UN for its inaction, saying, "The UN cannot even protect its own staff. What are you waiting for to act? The spirit of the United Nations is dead in Gaza."

Addressing the broader Muslim world, Erdogan called for unity and decisive action, asking, "What are you waiting for to take a common decision?"

He further claimed that "Israel is not just a threat to Gaza but to all of humanity," underscoring his view of the global implications of the conflict.