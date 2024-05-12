Erdogan: 'Netanyahu's genocidal methods make Hitler jealous'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has reached a level that would make [Adolph] Hitler jealous with the genocidal methods he has put forward,” according to Turkey’s Anadolu News, citing comments given to Greece’s Kathimerini newspaper.

Erdogan also called the Gaza Strip an “open-air prison, not just after October 7, but for years before, like a concentration camp.”

AP Photo/Oded Balilty

The statement follows a series of similar accusations the Turkish leader has made towards Netnayahu in the past months. Erdogan has compared him to the Nazi leader on multiple occasions as well as the USSR dictator Joseph Stalin and Italy's fascist leader Benito Mussolini.

Such comments along with with Erdogan's consistent support of Hamas have led to dramatic deterioration in Israel-Turkey relations. Most recently, earlier in May, Ankara announced it would stop all exports and imports to and from Israel.