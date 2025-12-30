Erdoğan rejects Israel's recognition of Somaliland and backs Somalia's unity

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday that preserving Somalia’s unity and integrity under all circumstances is a priority for Ankara and called Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland “illegitimate and unacceptable.”

Erdoğan said decisions on the future of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Somaliland region must reflect “the will of all Somalis.” He said Turkey will continue to support Somalia’s territorial integrity and political unity and stand by the Somali people throughout the process.

The Turkish position was voiced as Kenya’s recognition of the self‑declared Republic of Somaliland by Israel has drawn broad diplomatic pushback. Somalia and other states have rejected Israel’s recognition, calling it a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Turkey is a close ally of Somalia and has provided the country with military training, infrastructure support, and economic cooperation for more than a decade. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Istanbul this week for talks expected to focus on bilateral ties, counterterrorism, and political unity following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but lacked international recognition until Israel’s formal declaration on December 26, 2025. Ankara and several international actors maintain that any change to Somalia’s borders must be decided through inclusive Somali‑led processes, not unilateral external actions.

It is not yet clear how Israel’s recognition will affect broader regional diplomacy or whether other nations will follow suit. Turkey’s stance signals continued diplomatic contention over Somaliland’s status and Somalia’s sovereignty.