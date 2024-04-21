Erdogan urges Palestinian unity after meeting with Hamas leader Haniyeh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of Palestinian unity against Israel in the wake of a meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul on Saturday.

Erdogan's call for solidarity came during discussions at the historic Dolmabahçe palace, lasting over two and a half hours, as reported by Turkish media.

"The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lie in unity and integrity," Erdogan asserted in a statement released by the Turkish presidency following the meeting.

The meeting between Erdogan and Haniyeh drew swift condemnation from Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who took to social media to denounce the encounter. Katz criticized Erdogan's affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood, linking it to alleged atrocities such as rape, murder, and the desecration of corpses. "Erdogan, shame on you!" Katz exclaimed.

Responding to Katz's remarks, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli shifted blame onto Israeli authorities, accusing them of massacring nearly 35,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

While Turkey and Israel had announced the renormalization of relations in August 2022, with the return of ambassadors and consuls after years of strained ties, Erdogan has resumed his verbal assaults on Israel since the outbreak of conflict in Gaza.

In previous speeches, Erdogan lambasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of perpetrating atrocities akin to those of the Nazis.

Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool

Last month, Erdogan reiterated his criticisms, characterizing Israel and Netanyahu as contemporary embodiments of the Nazi regime.

In response to Erdogan's remarks, Israeli Foreign Minister Katz summoned the Turkish deputy ambassador for a rebuke.