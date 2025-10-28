Front page of pro-Hezbollah newspaper: “A final warning from Tom Barrack: Disarm Hezbollah Now!”

The pro-Hezbollah Al-Akhbar newspaper printed the words “A final warning from Tom Barrack: Disarm Hezbollah Now!” on its front page, as sources in Beirut say the United States (U.S.) is losing faith in the Lebanese government's claims over the impossible task of disarmament.

The Lebanese newspaper also reported that U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack is expected to arrive in Beirut in the coming days for what could be his last visit if Beirut fails to move forward with disarming Hezbollah.

According to unnamed sources in Beirut, the U.S. is no longer convinced by the arguments made by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who has stated that disarming Hezbollah is "impossible,” claiming that the Lebanese army cannot undertake such a task and that any attempt to disarm by force would mean a civil war.

According to the sources, the message from Washington is that Beirut must disarm Hezbollah, deploy its forces in southern Lebanon, and engage in direct negotiations with Israel. If Lebanon fails to do so, Israel would undertake the mission and carry out a major strike against Lebanon if necessary.

American officials confirmed that they have reviewed information from Israel regarding Hezbollah's rebuilding of its military capabilities in Lebanon and indications of its intention to carry out attacks against Israeli targets abroad, the sources added.