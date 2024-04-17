Hamas leader Haniyeh set to meet Turkish President Erdogan

Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, is scheduled to visit Turkey for talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to reports from broadcaster NTV.

Erdogan had earlier confirmed the upcoming meeting while addressing lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament, reaffirming Turkey's stance on Hamas as a "liberation movement."

The meeting comes in the wake of a phone call last Wednesday, during which Erdogan offered condolences to Haniyeh after three of his sons were reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

"Israel will definitely be held accountable before the law for the crimes against humanity it committed," Erdogan reportedly told Haniyeh, as per the AFP news agency.

Confirming the fatalities, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the three operatives killed in the strike were indeed the sons of Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of Hamas's political bureau. One of Haniyeh’s sons was allegedly involved in holding Israeli hostages.

Erdogan's support for Hamas has been evident amid renewed tensions between Turkey and Israel. Although the two countries announced the normalization of relations in August 2022, Erdogan has resumed his verbal attacks on Israel since the onset of the war in Gaza.

In one of his speeches, Erdogan harshly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of committing atrocities in Gaza and dubbing him as the "butcher of Gaza."