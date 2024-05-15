Hamas plans secret base in Turkey for coordinated attacks - report

Secret documents obtained by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) indicate that Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, has been planning to establish a clandestine base in Turkey to coordinate attacks against Israeli targets and NATO members.

The documents, reportedly captured in Gaza, shed light on Hamas's elaborate strategy to expand its operations beyond the confines of the Gaza Strip.

The documents, titled "Founding a base in Turkey," were discovered in the possession of Hamza Abu Shanab, the chief of staff to Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza. According to a report by The Times, the IDF uncovered the plans, which outline Hamas's intentions to bolster its military capabilities and conduct covert operations against Israeli interests.

The document describes Israel's efforts to restrict Hamas's activities in Gaza over the past decade as having "put Hamas on the defensive."

(Mustafa KAMACI / Bureau de presse de la présidence turque / AFP)

In response, Hamas planned to establish secret bases in various locations, including Turkey, to enhance its military, diplomatic, and moral strength. These bases were intended to serve as hubs for conducting intelligence operations and military attacks in the future.

The three-year plan outlined in the documents also includes provisions for carrying out assassinations, targeting Mossad officers and influential Israelis, sabotaging Israeli naval vessels, and conducting kidnappings. The document provides details on personnel deployment and funding for the proposed base in Turkey, although it remains unclear whether the plan had been set in motion before Hamas launched its attack on October 7.

Ahmad Al-Rubaye/Pool Photo via AP

The revelation comes amid ongoing tensions between Turkey and Israel, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressing staunch support for Hamas and condemning Israeli actions.

Erdogan's government has labeled Hamas as a "liberation group" and has provided medical treatment to Hamas members in Turkish hospitals. However, despite Erdogan's public support for Hamas, intelligence sources suggest that Turkey is wary of becoming a base for Hamas's terrorist activities, given its status as a NATO member.

In response to the revelations, Erdogan has reiterated his denial of Hamas's involvement in terrorist operations from or within Turkey, despite holding meetings with Hamas leaders and allowing the group to maintain offices in Istanbul. Turkish authorities previously warned Hamas to cease its activities in Turkey after reports emerged of the group using the country as a base for cyber warfare operations.