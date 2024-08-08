Head of Syrian army secretly visited Iran, acting without Assad's knowledge - report

Syria's Chief of Staff, General Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim, visited Iran without informing President Bashar Al-Assad, according to the Saudi channel Al-Hadath on Thursday.

The report said that "the Syrian Chief of Staff made decisions that established a connection with Iran." This allegedly has led to Israeli attacks on Syrian, non-Iranian sites.

Sources revealed that "it is believed that the Syrian Chief of Staff agreed to transfer weapons from the army to Hezbollah." The sources added that Ibrahim "approved operations against Israel from Syria without the knowledge of the Syrian president."

According to sources, he also "agreed to launch drones from Syria towards Israel in mid-July," indicating that Ibrahim "secretly visited Tehran to solidify the relationship with Iran." The sources mentioned that "Ibrahim poses a threat to the stability of Syria and harms its vital infrastructure."

This comes as Israel's war against Hamas continues in the Gaza Strip, but the focus has shifted to regional Iranian proxies acting against the Jewish state, including in Syria.