Head of Syrian rebels vows to pursue regime officials for war crimes

The leader of the Syrian rebel organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Ahmad al-Shara, better known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani, announced on Tuesday in a message on Telegram that the new Syrian government would soon publish an initial list of people who tortured Syrians, aimed at prosecuting them in court.

OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP

"We will reward those who provide information about senior officers of the Syrian army and security forces involved in war crimes," he declared. Julani promised to bring back to Syria those who have fled abroad so that they can "get what they deserve." He also indicated that he would behave with leniency towards those whose hands are not "stained with the blood of the Syrian people."

Furthermore, Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, expressed his support for the Syrian people. "Qatar leaves its door open to everyone and will provide assistance to anyone who acts and supports the process of peace, stability, and prosperity in Syria," he said.

Abdulaziz Ketaz / AFP

On Monday, the rebel headquarters, which reports to al-Julani, announced a general amnesty for all conscripts of the Syrian regime's army who are not officers. At the start of the week, images showed Syrian rebels freeing detainees from prisons, including Sednaya Prison, where abuses of Syrians by the regime ran rampant.