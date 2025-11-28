Hezbollah leader vows retaliation for Israel's 'heinous crime' of eliminating military chief

In a televised speech on Friday, Hezbollah Leader Naim Qassem threatened retaliation for the elimination of Hezbollah’s chief of staff by Israel earlier in the week.

“The assassination of Tabatabai was a blatant attack and a heinous crime. We have the right to respond, and we will determine the timing for that,” he said.

Haytham Ali Tabtabai other Hezbollah members were killed in an Israeli strike on Sunday on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital.

The November 2024 ceasefire was meant to end a year of fighting between Hezbollah and the Israeli military, triggered by Hezbollah's rocket fire on Israel that began a day after the October 7, 2023 massacre in southern Israel perpetrated by its Palestinian ally Hamas.

However the Lebanese jihadists have mounted an effort to rebuild their terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon, thereby violating the understandings agreed upon in the deal.