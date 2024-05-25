Hezbollah operatives killed in Damascus bombing near Iranian embassy

An alleged Israeli drone strike in central Syria killed two fighters from Lebanon's Hezbollah movement on Saturday, a war monitor said.

"An Israeli drone fired two missiles at a Hezbollah car and truck near the town of Qusayr in Homs province, as they were on their way to Al-Dabaa military airport, killing at least two Hezbollah fighters and wounding others," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Israel typically neither confirms nor denies such reports.