Hezbollah reportedly using sea route to smuggle in weapons

A report in the Saudi Al Arabiya on Tuesday said that Hezbollah is now turning to the sea to smuggle weapons into Lebanon.

After the fall of the Assad regime in Syria and the threat of Israeli attacks against planes arriving from Iran, a Western source told the channel that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp is now opting for a sea route.

Hezbollah, after suffering major losses to Israel, has reasserted control over the Beirut port. This comes after the 2020 Beirut port blast, when tons of ammonium nitrate stored in the port exploded and killed more than 200 people. The blast was blamed on Hezbollah.

The source said that the new route endangers Lebanese civilians, and places potential foreign investment that could help rebuild the country at risk.