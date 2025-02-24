Hezbollah struggles financially after heavy losses sustained during war

After the front against Israel as part of Operation Northern Arrows, Hezbollah is struggling to meet its financial obligations to its supporters, according to Lebanese reports on Monday.

Some residents of southern Lebanon said that the main financial institution of the terror organization has frozen payments in recent weeks for compensation that had already been issued, with some members Hezbollah claiming that they did not receive money at all.

This indicates the heavy losses sustained by Hezbollah since its involvement in the war against Israel on October 8, 2023, both in its infrastructure, operations, and financial situation. In the past, the IDF attacked the terrorist organization's "shadow bank," the Al-Qard Al-Hassan foundation, as well as other targets where Hezbollah held its money.

A source close to Hezbollah told the Wall Street Journal that a memo was distributed to the organization's field units, instructing operatives who do not live in southern Lebanon to vacate their positions to allow the Lebanese Army to establish itself in the area, in accordance with the ceasefire.

The organization suffered heavy losses, said the insider, adding that several units of the organization were completely dismantled. He claimed that Hezbollah had partially filled its ranks with activists who had previously been stationed in Syria and returned to Lebanon after the fall of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. While the terror group is weakened, it is not defeated, he said.