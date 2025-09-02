IAEA finds uranium traces linked to Syrian site bombed by Israel

Recommended -

The United Nations' (UN) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found traces of uranium in Syria during an its investigation into a building Israel destroyed in 2007.

The IAEA reported to the UN on Monday that it had suspected for a long time that the building was a secret nuclear reactor.

The then-Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad had said the site that included the building was a standard military base, but the IAEA concluded in 2011 that the building was "very likely" to have been a reactor built undercover that Damascus should have declared.

The agency has been trying since then to reach concluding evidence that it in fact served that purpose. After a renewed push last year into the investigation, it was able to take enciromental samples at three locations "that were allegedly functionally related" to the site, the agency said in a confidential report.